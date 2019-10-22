WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,090.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,398. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

