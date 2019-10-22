WP Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,413,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

