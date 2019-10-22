World Asset Management Inc Sells 549 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $352.98. 69,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,692. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $383.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.25 and a 200 day moving average of $330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.