World Asset Management Inc Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in 3M by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $167.67. 112,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

