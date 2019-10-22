World Asset Management Inc Has $5.15 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.78. 866,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,751. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

