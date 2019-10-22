World Asset Management Inc Buys 392 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.35. 176,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

