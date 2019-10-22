World Asset Management Inc Buys 345 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $81.34. 1,138,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

