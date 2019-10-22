Workiva’s (WK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WK. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

WK opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Workiva has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 575,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $32,343,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

