Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. 49,432,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,830,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

