Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 9,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,866. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and have sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

