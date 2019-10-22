Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,512 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

