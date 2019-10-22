Windsor Group LTD Sells 847 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

