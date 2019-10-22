Windsor Group LTD Sells 198 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

NYSE:MMC opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.