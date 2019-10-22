Windsor Group LTD Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.43 and its 200-day moving average is $281.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

