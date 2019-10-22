Windsor Group LTD Lowers Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Nike were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.