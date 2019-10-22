Windsor Group LTD Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after buying an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

