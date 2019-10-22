WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) Trading Up 5.9%

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 181,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

