Whittier Trust Co. Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 33,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.