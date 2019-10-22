Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Nomura raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.