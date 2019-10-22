Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,057,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,320.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 67,491 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 934,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 65,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 62,170 shares during the period.

RWX stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

