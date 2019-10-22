Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

