Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,119,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after buying an additional 336,021 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 300,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 203,056 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 169,831 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 373,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 81,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEA opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

