Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

