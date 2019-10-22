Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

NASDAQ MDSO opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

