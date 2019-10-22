Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $175.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

