Whittier Trust Co. Buys 68 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,662 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,747,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 386,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,936,000 after acquiring an additional 385,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $159.20. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

