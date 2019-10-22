Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after buying an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,745,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,927,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

