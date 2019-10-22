White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Holdings Cut by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 3.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $18.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,070.71. 616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,075.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,022.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $832.88 and a one year high of $1,104.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total transaction of $1,086,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

