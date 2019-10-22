Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,782.14 ($62.49).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,249 ($55.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,321.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,553. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total transaction of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.