Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.10.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $160.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,330. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.