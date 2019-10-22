Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 8,140 Shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,659,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Atomera stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Atomera Inc has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atomera Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.