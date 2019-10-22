Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,025 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.39. 76,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

