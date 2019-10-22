Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 553,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,747,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,134,000 after acquiring an additional 114,214 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

