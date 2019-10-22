West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $365.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,819.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

