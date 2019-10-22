Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 52,763,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,830,280. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

