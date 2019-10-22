Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 2,180 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,116,000 after purchasing an additional 946,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,987,000 after purchasing an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,820. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $4,826,090.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $2,625,932.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

