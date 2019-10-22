Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.09.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.75. 58,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $317.08. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 115,258 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.41 per share, with a total value of $27,248,143.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,271,598.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

