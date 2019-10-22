Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.17

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.17 and last traded at $93.11, with a volume of 96929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Welltower by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

