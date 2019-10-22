Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.06. Welltower also reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Welltower by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,906 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. Welltower has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

