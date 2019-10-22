Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Positive Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

DLTR stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,145 shares in the company, valued at $276,572,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

