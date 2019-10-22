Wells Fargo & Co Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

