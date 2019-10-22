Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) recently:
- 10/15/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/11/2019 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2019 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,000 ($78.40).
- 10/2/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 9/10/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 7,500 ($98.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,494.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 67 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Flutter Entertainment’s payout ratio is 0.85%.
