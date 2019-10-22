Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) recently:

10/15/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/11/2019 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,000 ($78.40).

10/2/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/10/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 7,500 ($98.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,494.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77.

Get Flutter Entertainment PLC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 67 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Flutter Entertainment’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.