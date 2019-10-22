Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Matthews International (MATW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW):

10/18/2019 – Matthews International had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2019 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2019 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

10/2/2019 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Get Matthews International Corp alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.38 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.