Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,701 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

