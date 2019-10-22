Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AMCON Distributing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing Co has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

