Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Shares of COO opened at $287.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.53 and a 200-day moving average of $309.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.