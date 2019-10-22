Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

NYSE CMI opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

