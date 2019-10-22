Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $186.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $191.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,551,000 after buying an additional 2,509,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,802,000 after buying an additional 924,169 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 971,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 285,207 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 107,160 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

