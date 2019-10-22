Wavesbet (WBET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,046.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market cap of $150,854.00 and approximately $51,046.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

