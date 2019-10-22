Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) from a sector perform rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$122.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$93.51 and a 12-month high of C$128.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 58.09.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.8072555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.18, for a total transaction of C$715,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at C$1,658,963.94. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.91, for a total transaction of C$1,415,337.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,202,368.47. Insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,298 in the last quarter.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

